 CIF Announces CCC Intelligent Solutions As Repeat Annual Donor

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

CIF Announces CCC Intelligent Solutions as Repeat Annual Donor

The Collision Industry Foundation announced that CCC Intelligent Solutions has committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that CCC Intelligent Solutions has committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program. This marks the third consecutive donation at the 1st Responder (highest) tier.

Related Articles

Introduced in 2021, the Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed recurring resources to the foundation so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry have been impacted by catastrophic events such as wildfires, hurricanes, flooding or COVID.

For over two decades, through the generous support of corporations and individuals, CIF has been able to assist hundreds of collision repair professionals in need after disaster.

To learn more about the tax-deductible donations for the program, click here.

You May Also Like

News

ASE Education Foundation Thanks Sponsors of Instructor Training Conference

The event, scheduled for July 17-20, will be attended by high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The ASE Education Foundation has released the list of sponsors for its 2023 ASE Instructor Training Conference. Scheduled for July 17-20 in Concord, N.C., the premier training event in the transportation industry will be attended by high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Auto Care Association to Host 2024 Auto Care Factbook Webinar 

The webinar, which will take place June 22 at 1 p.m. EST, will provide an overview of the top-level trends in the automotive industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Category Winners Announced for Techs Rock Awards

Five professional transportation/mobility technicians recognized for outstanding contributions as role models in their shops and communities.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ Publication Questions NJ DOI Over Consumer Protection

In an article in New Jersey Automotive, an attorney shares his concerns that the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance did not appear to have “non-neutrality” between consumers and insurers when complaints were brought forth.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Registration Opens for Texas Auto Body Trade Show

ABAT announced that registration for the Texas Auto Body Trade Show Aug. 25-26 at the Irving Convention Center in Irving, Texas is now open.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

RDA Welcomes Blue Rock Refinish as New Member

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) announced it has welcomed Bruce Carson, owner of Blue Rock Refinishing Solutions, to the RDA family.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BASF Opens Submissions for 2024 R-M Calendar

Beginning this month, BASF is collecting submissions to compete for a spot in the 2024 R-M calendar that will be distributed to collision shops and car enthusiasts across the U.S. and Canada.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of June 5.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
New Products of the Week

A review of some of the latest products featured on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers