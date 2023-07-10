 CIF Announces Crash Champions as New Annual Donor

The Collision Industry Foundation announced that Crash Champions joined the CIF Annual Donor Program at the Urgent Care (second highest) tier.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that Crash Champions joined the CIF Annual Donor Program at the Urgent Care (second highest) tier.

Introduced in 2021, the Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed recurring resources to the foundation so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry have been impacted by catastrophic events such as wildfires, hurricanes, flooding or COVID.

For over two decades, through the generous support of corporations and individuals, CIF has been able to assist hundreds of collision repair professionals in need after disaster.

To learn more about the tax-deductible donations for the program, click here.

