 CIF Announces LKQ as Repeat Annual Donor

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

CIF Announces LKQ as Repeat Annual Donor

The Collision Industry Foundation announced that LKQ committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that LKQ committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program, marking the second consecutive year with a donation at the 1st Responder (highest) tier.

Related Articles

Introduced in 2021, the Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed recurring resources to the CIF so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry have been impacted by catastrophic events such as wildfires, hurricanes, flooding or COVID. For more information on the tax-deductible donations for the program, click here.

To apply for assistance, click here.

To donate, click here. All donations are tax-deductible.

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) is the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of the collision repair industry. It provides emergency relief by securing and distributing donations to collision repair professionals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events.

For more information, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org.

You May Also Like

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of May 1.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Auto Glass Now Expands with 10 New Locations

Every location is prepared to provide their respective communities with full auto glass repair and replacement services.

Read more here.

VinFast Partners with I-CAR for Collision Repair Training

VinFast, the first Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer, announced that I-CAR’s Gold Class shop level credentialing will be a requirement for its U.S. repair network.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Podcasts of the Week

A review of some of the latest podcasts from BodyShop Business.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Association News

Association news from the week of May 1.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Two Dallas Veterans

The NABC, along with Allstate, Collision Advice Spartans, Century Auto and Texarkana Auto, recently donated refurbished vehicles to two Dallas-area veterans.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Mitchell Signs Data Licensing Agreement with Rivian

Mitchell announced that it is the first collision industry information provider to sign a data licensing agreement with EV manufacturer Rivian.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

CIF Announces Axalta as Repeat Annual Donor

Axalta has committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program, marking their third consecutive donation at the Urgent Care tier.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
VinFast Partners with I-CAR for Collision Repair Training

VinFast, the first Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer, announced that I-CAR’s Gold Class shop level credentialing will be a requirement for its U.S. repair network.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
GM Honors Automotive Techs on National Skilled Trades Day

General Motors Customer Care and Aftersales is recognizing the vital role that the more than 40,000 skilled auto technicians across GM dealerships bring to the GM owner experience.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces Collision Dashboard as New Corporate Member

Founded in 2022, Collision Dashboard’s mission is to simplify key performance indicators for collision repair facilities to access and understand.  

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers