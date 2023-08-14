 CIF Announces PPG as Repeat Annual Donor

CIF Announces PPG as Repeat Annual Donor

The CIF announced that PPG has committed to the CIF Annual Donor Program for the second consecutive year at the Urgent Care tier.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that PPG has committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program. This marks the second consecutive year that PPG has donated at the Urgent Care (second highest) tier.

Introduced in 2021, the Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed recurring resources to the foundation so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry have been impacted by catastrophic events such as wildfires, hurricanes, flooding or COVID.

For over two decades, through the generous support of corporations and individuals, CIF has been able to assist hundreds of collision repair professionals in need after disaster.

To learn more about the tax-deductible donations for the program, click here.

DRIVE to Produce WreckWeek Management Conference

DRIVE joins the show’s official sponsor, BodyShop Business, as preeminent companies secured by American Towman to present WreckWeek.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIF Now Accepting Applications for Board Seat

The CIF announced that the application period for individuals from the collision repair industry at large to serve on the CIF board is now open.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Instructor Training Conference a Huge Success

The recent ASE Instructor Training Conference welcomed hundreds of high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Milwaukee Veteran

The NABC, American Family Insurance and Gerber Collision & Glass recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Milwaukee-area military veteran.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

