CIF Announces Start of 2023 Annual Donor Program

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced it is starting its Annual Donor program initiative to recognize organizations and individuals who make tax-deductible donations annually in support of the CIF mission, which is to assist collision repair professionals who have been impacted by catastrophic life-changing events.

The program, which was launched in 2021, offers specific benefits to donors, depending on their level of commitment. CIF depends solely on the generosity of donations to conduct its work, and numerous donors within the industry provide funding year-over-year.

There are five levels of annual funding available that suit every budget, ranging from:

First Aid donor (up to $500)

Primary Care donor ($500 to <$1,000)

Immediate Care donor ($1,000 to <$5,000)

Urgent Care donor ($5,000 to <$10,000)

First Responder donor (over $10,000)

Each year at budget time (August/September), CIF will send an invoice for the upcoming year to all annual donors, reflecting the tax-deductible amount they have offered to contribute.