 CIF Announces Start of 2023 Annual Donor Program
CIF Announces Start of 2023 Annual Donor Program

ASE Instructor Training Conference Tackles 2 Percent Solution

IAA Announces Launch of CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Reports

Classic Collision Opens 30th location in Sunshine State
News

CIF Announces Start of 2023 Annual Donor Program

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced it is starting its Annual Donor program initiative to recognize organizations and individuals who make tax-deductible donations annually in support of the CIF mission, which is to assist collision repair professionals who have been impacted by catastrophic life-changing events.

The program, which was launched in 2021, offers specific benefits to donors, depending on their level of commitment. CIF depends solely on the generosity of donations to conduct its work, and numerous donors within the industry provide funding year-over-year.

There are five levels of annual funding available that suit every budget, ranging from:

  • First Aid donor (up to $500)
  • Primary Care donor ($500 to <$1,000)
  • Immediate Care donor ($1,000 to <$5,000)
  • Urgent Care donor ($5,000 to <$10,000)
  • First Responder donor (over $10,000)

Each year at budget time (August/September), CIF will send an invoice for the upcoming year to all annual donors, reflecting the tax-deductible amount they have offered to contribute.

To become a CIF annual donor, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org and click on the button “Donate to CIF Annual Donor Program.” Or, email [email protected]. All donations are tax-deductible.

