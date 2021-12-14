 CIF Announces Start of Annual Donor Program
CIF Announces Start of Annual Donor Program

Insurer Report Card Closes Dec. 20

Crash Champions Expands in Mountain and Pacific Northwest States

Classic Collision Expands Footprint in Florida
News

CIF Announces Start of Annual Donor Program

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced the start of its annual donor program and is calling for the industry at large to participate. The goal is to recognize organizations and individuals who make tax-deductible donations annually in support of the CIF mission, which is to assist collision repair professionals who have been impacted by catastrophic life-changing events.

The CIF Annual Donor Program offers specific benefits to donors, depending on their level of commitment. CIF depends solely on the generosity of donations to conduct its work, and numerous donors within the industry provide funding year-over-year.

There are five levels of annual funding available that suit every budget, ranging from:

  • First Aid donor of up to $500
  • Primary Care donor from $500 up to $1,000
  • Immediate Care donor from $1,000 up to $5,000
  • Urgent Care donor from $5,000 up to $10,000
  • First Responder donor with a contribution over $10,000

Each December, CIF will send an invoice for the upcoming year to all annual donors, reflecting the tax-deductible amount they have offered to contribute. These donors will receive a set of benefits based on their commitment. The benefits may include website visibility, social media publicity, press release, signage at live or virtual events, certificate, plaque, admission to CIF live or virtual events and more.

To become a CIF annual donor, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org and click on the button “Donate to CIF Annual Donor Program,” or email [email protected]. All donations are tax-deductible.

