CIF Announces Start of Annual Donor Program

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced the start of its annual donor program and is calling for the industry at large to participate. The goal is to recognize organizations and individuals who make tax-deductible donations annually in support of the CIF mission, which is to assist collision repair professionals who have been impacted by catastrophic life-changing events.

The CIF Annual Donor Program offers specific benefits to donors, depending on their level of commitment. CIF depends solely on the generosity of donations to conduct its work, and numerous donors within the industry provide funding year-over-year.

There are five levels of annual funding available that suit every budget, ranging from:

First Aid donor of up to $500

Primary Care donor from $500 up to $1,000

Immediate Care donor from $1,000 up to $5,000

Urgent Care donor from $5,000 up to $10,000

First Responder donor with a contribution over $10,000

Each December, CIF will send an invoice for the upcoming year to all annual donors, reflecting the tax-deductible amount they have offered to contribute. These donors will receive a set of benefits based on their commitment. The benefits may include website visibility, social media publicity, press release, signage at live or virtual events, certificate, plaque, admission to CIF live or virtual events and more.