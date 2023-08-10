 CIF Now Accepting Applications for Board Seat

The CIF announced that the application period for individuals from the collision repair industry at large to serve on the CIF board is now open.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that the application period for individuals from the collision repair industry at large to serve on the CIF board is now open. CIF trustees are all volunteers, donating their time and expertise to lead CIF to further its mission and vision.

The vision and mission of the CIF is to provide emergency relief to collision repair professionals by securing and distributing donations to individuals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events.

“We encourage industry leaders to join our efforts to serve those within our industry in their time of need,” said Dan Risley, vice president of CCC Intelligent Solutions and president of CIF. “Serving on the CIF board is very gratifying as we make a big difference to those in need. We are seeking several new board members to join our efforts.”

Elected trustees serve a three-year term. There are approximately seven board meetings throughout the year. Two of those are in person and held the same week as other collision industry events in January and July. The remaining board meetings are held via conference call and last approximately 60 to 90 minutes. Newly elected trustees are sworn in and begin their term upon the conclusion of the January board meeting.

Nominations are due by Sept. 30, 2023. To complete an application, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org.

For more information about CIF or the election process, contact CIF Administrator Petra Schroeder at [email protected] or Dan Risley at [email protected].

