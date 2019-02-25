CIF Reports Success at 9th Annual Gala Fundraiser

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) held its ninth annual Gala Fundraiser in Palm Springs, Calif., alongside the Collision Industry Conference.

The CIF hosted a cocktail party and held a raffle and silent auction featuring donated items by companies and individuals. Items included high-end electronics from Apple and Bose, custom artwork, a Chip Foose-signed picture, and a NASCAR package, as well as vouchers for I-CAR and AMI training classes.

The gala was successful in raising funds for the mission of CIF, which is to establish a Collision Industry Relief Fund to assist collision repair professionals who have lost their livelihoods from a natural disaster or other catastrophes. The victims of the California wildfires were the most recent benefactors of this fund.

“Our donors – companies and individuals – see the value of the foundation’s work and continue to support us,” said Cheryl Boswell, CFO at DCR Systems and CIF treasurer. “We are grateful for their support so we may continue serving those in our industry impacted by natural disasters.”

CIF’s vision is to bring awareness and emergency relief to collision repair professionals. CIF urges anyone in need from the industry to visit the CIF website at www.collisionindustryfoundation.org.

For more information, click here.