CIF Responds to Lahaina, Maui Fires

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) has announced that disaster relief assistance is available in the aftermath of the devastating Lahaina fires. Not only properties were affected but also the lives of many families. CIF provides emergency relief to collision repair professionals.



“Our hearts go out to all those impacted,” said Michael Quinn of AirPro Diagnostics, immediate past president of CIF and chair of this relief effort. “The CIF has already taken several actions, and we are ready to provide more help. We also encourage all industry stakeholders to support collision repair employees, technicians and their families in the face of this crisis. One-hundred percent of your tax-deductible donations to CIF will be going towards Lahaina, Maui recovery efforts.”



CIF secures and distributes donations to individuals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events.



If you need help, know someone who needs help or want to make a tax-deductible donation, click here for donations or click here for relief assistance.