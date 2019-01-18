Claim Leader Renews Commitment to CIECA Standards

CIECA has announced that its corporate member Claim Leader has renewed its commitment to the organization and the CIECA standards.

Established in 2012, the Glendale, Calif., company develops and provides technology solutions to automate the communications and workflow processes for independent auto and property damage appraisal companies and claims organizations.

The company’s software uses an integrated cloud platform to create a workflow for internal administrators and field users.

Claim Leader has been a CIECA member since 2013. Andre Shervanian, the company’s co-founder and CEO, said that its CIECA membership enables Claim Leader software to provide analytical data to claims organizations. This includes reports for average severity, OEM vs A/M vs LKQ parts usage, and labor statistics.

“CIECA standards usage allows us to pass data into our daily workflow of processing assignments and gathering data in real time,” said Shervanian. “Without CIECA standards, pinpointing the cause of increased claims processing costs can be missed, which can lead to substantial losses to the bottom line.”