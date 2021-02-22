Connect with us

Classic Collision Acquires Orlando’s Supercenter

Classic Collision, LLC, an MSO based in Atlanta, announced it has acquired both Orlando’s Supercenter Auto Body Repair locations in Orlando, Fla. Classic Collision now has 20 Florida locations and operates 62 centers total in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina and California.

Orlando’s Supercenter Auto Body has been serving the Orlando community for almost 20 years. Centrally located near Orlando International Airport, Classic Collision Orlando Supercenter and Classic Collision Orlando Airport will serve Orange and Osceola communities.

“We are excited to be part of Classic’s expansion into new markets and look forward to the opportunity to serve the community under the Classic name,” said Kevin Beattie, former president of Orlando’s Supercenter.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “Orlando’s Supercenter Auto Body has an impeccable reputation in Orlando, and we are pleased to welcome all of the team members to the Classic Collision family. With this acquisition, we enter a new Florida market and we continue to advance our presence and growth across the country.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you are considering selling your business, click here.

