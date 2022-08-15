News: Guess the Car and Win $50!
Consolidators
Classic Collision Adds Second Location in Las Vegas
Classic Collision, LLC has announced the opening of Classic Collision Industrial Rd. in Las Vegas, Nev.
This newly renovated facility is conveniently located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas near the Arts District off Las Vegas Freeway and West Sahara Ave, and about five miles north of Classic Collision Allegiant.
“We are excited to be adding a second collision center to the Classic Family in this robust city,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. “We recognize the need for high service standards and look forward to providing more options to our customers in this market.”
Classic Collision was established in 1983 in Atlanta, Georgia with a single goal: to offer quality service to its customers with integrity and honesty. Classic Collision is one of the largest privately held national providers of auto body repair services with 190 state-of-the-art repair facilities in 15 states across the U.S.
Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ and start a confidential discussion today.
For job inquiries and careers, visit classiccollision.com.