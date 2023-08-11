Classic Collision Adds Two New Locations in Florida



Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Buchholz Paint & Auto Body in Gainesville, Fla.

Buchholz Paint & Autobody is a two-location, family-owned and operated paint and collision repair center with over 30 years of experience and a reputation for providing high-quality services in the Gainesville area.

We are a family business and believe that our customer needs to be treated as family,” said Brad Buchholz, former owner of Buchholz Paint & Auto Body. “I’ve seen firsthand that Classic Collision treats everyone like family.”

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “Buchholz Pain & Autobody has been a high performer for many years along with a strong focus on customer satisfaction, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Classic family

as we continue to expand our footprint across Florida.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.