 Classic Collision Celebrates 200 Location Milestone
Consolidators

Classic Collision Celebrates 200 Locations

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Classic Collision announced it has opened their 200th state-of-the-art location, Classic Collision Energy Corridor, and will be celebrating its 15-state footprint. Classic Collision Energy Corridor is Houston’s 17th location and Classic’s 200th.

“Last summer, we had the pleasure of celebrating our historic milestone of 100 locations, and today we’re excited to share we’ve reached another huge achievement with the opening of our 200th location,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. “What a pleasure it has been for our team to watch every single person play a role in building this incredible company. Now, we celebrate this major accomplishment as a Classic Collision family.”

At just over 17,000 square feet, Energy Corridor is conveniently located near George Bush Park and seven miles west of Classic Collision Memorial City.

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

