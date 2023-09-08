 Classic Collision Adds Two New Locations in Houston

Consolidators

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers


Meyerland Collision Centers has been family-owned and proudly serving the Houston Meyerland area for more than 15 years. The Meyerland team, equipment and facilities all demonstrate their commitment to providing consumers with the best available customer service and quality care possible.

“Our belief has been that your vehicle deserves the best care possible and feel confident that Classic Collision will take that same approach,” said Adam Abutair, former owner of Meyerland Collision Centers.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are excited to be adding two new collision centers to the Classic family allowing us to continue our growth in Texas. We recognize the increasing need for high-performance centers
and look forward to providing more options to our customers.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

