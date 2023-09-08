Classic Collision Adds Two New Locations in Houston



Classic Collision has the acquisition of Meyerland Collision Centers in Houston, Texas.

Meyerland Collision Centers has been family-owned and proudly serving the Houston Meyerland area for more than 15 years. The Meyerland team, equipment and facilities all demonstrate their commitment to providing consumers with the best available customer service and quality care possible.

“Our belief has been that your vehicle deserves the best care possible and feel confident that Classic Collision will take that same approach,” said Adam Abutair, former owner of Meyerland Collision Centers.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are excited to be adding two new collision centers to the Classic family allowing us to continue our growth in Texas. We recognize the increasing need for high-performance centers

and look forward to providing more options to our customers.”

