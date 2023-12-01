 ProColor Collision Adds Two New Locations in Houston

Consolidators

ProColor Collision Adds Two New Locations in Houston

ProColor Collision announced that two new ProColor Collision locations in Houston are the latest to join ProColor Collision’s growing family of collision repair facilities in the U.S.  

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

After seeing the growth and improved efficiencies in her husband’s Cypress-area auto body repair shop that rebranded to ProColor Collision earlier this year, Rosana Pilavian decided to transition her two independent auto body repair shops to the ProColor Collision brand. 

ProColor Collision Copperfield was previously known as Copperfield Collision Center and ProColor Collision Magnolia was formerly known as Magnolia Collision.

Both newly renovated facilities have I-CAR Gold status and have updated equipment to provide top-quality repairs for private and commercial vehicles. Customers can enjoy a comfortable waiting area with beverages, television and free Wi-Fi.     

“When we started exploring franchise opportunities, we weren’t sure we needed the help,” said Pilavian. “After further research, we considered ProColor Collision as an umbrella that would protect us from the challenges often faced by independent shops. We also like the idea of growing our auto body repair locations with the ProColor Collision brand as it continues to expand its footprint.” 

Added Scott Bridges, senior vice president of Fix Network, ProColor Collision USA, “The Pilavians did their research before transitioning their Cypress location. Within a few months of the brand change, they were confident the proof was in the pudding and began transitioning Rosana’s Copperfield and Magnolia locations to ProColor Collision. We are happy to expand the ProColor Collision footprint in the Houston area and are confident Rosana and her teams will deliver excellent results for their customers and themselves.” 

For more information about ProColor Collision Copperfield, visit procolor.com/en-us/shop/copperfield. For more information about ProColor Collision Magnolia, visit procolor.com/en-us/shop/magnolia.  

