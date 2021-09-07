Connect with us

Classic Collision of Merritt Island Donates Refurbished Vehicle to Local Student

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Classic Collision of Merritt Island, in partnership with GEICO and the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides program, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to local resident Kyla Williams, a recent graduate of Satellite High School in Satellite Beach, Fla., for her recognition as the Boys & Girls Club of America Southeastern Military Youth of the Year winner.

Representatives from Classic Collision presented a 2020 Hyundai Elantra to Williams’ family at the shop location in Merritt Island, Fla. Williams also received gift cards and other donations from local sponsors in the area. Several members of the local fire department also attended the event.

“It was an honor to have the opportunity to present a new vehicle to Kyla for her outstanding service as the southeastern Military Youth of the Year winner,” said Rick Miller, region director of Classic Collision. “We are thankful to our partners at the NABC Recycled Rides program and GEICO for the chance to provide this vehicle to such a deserving recipient, and we are very proud of Kyla as she continues to represent the Space Coast area in her endeavors in college and beyond.”

Williams was nominated for the award by the Patrick Space Force Base Youth Center and received the recognition from the Boys & Girls Club of America. In addition to the refurbished vehicle provided by Classic Collision and partners, Williams received a $20,000 scholarship and a laptop for her title.

“This is awesome,” said Williams. “To have all of these people come together and do this because of something I did is incredible. I’m so appreciative. Now I can get to school in Georgia without my parents having to worry about driving me back and forth.”

NABC Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,750 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.

Additional partners in the presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars; PPG; Enterprise Rent-A-Car; Ultimate Auto Glass and Electronics; Nissan of Melbourne; LKQ Corporation; Chick-Fil-A; Lakeland Hyundai; Jaguar Land Rover Treasure Coast; and Ben’s Paint Supply.

