Classic Collision Opens New Market in Tennessee

Consolidators

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Dayton Collision Center in Dayton, Tenn.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Dayton Collision Center in Dayton, Tenn.

Dayton Collision Center has a wealth of experience in the collision repair industry and has been servicing Rhea County for several years.

“We have been the repair center of choice in Dayton by performing high \-quality repairs and providing a one-of-a-kind customer service experience,” said Rich Ritchie, former owner of Dayton Collision Center. “We are thrilled to continue that journey now as Classic Collision.”

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are pleased to welcome the entire Dayton Collision Center team to the Classic family, which will create the opportunity for us to expand our footprint in Tennessee. We recognize the
high demands for a top-performing repair center in Rhea County and are happy to have this location joining forces with our other five Tennessee locations.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

