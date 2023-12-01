Classic Collision Opens Second Location in Vancouver

Classic Collision has announced the opening of a newly renovated facility in Vancouver, Wash.

Classic Collision St. John is located in an up-and-coming industrial development section of Clark County and one mile north of Classic’s Vancouver location. This newly renovated building is Classic’s second Vancouver location.

“We are thrilled to have found this prime location to serve the Vancouver Community as our newest Classic Collision center,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. “We look forward to providing a second location and servicing the communities in and around Clark County.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

