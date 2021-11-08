Connect with us

Collision Consultants Hosts NABC FREE Event

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council announced that Collision Consultants of Los Angeles recently hosted one of its First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) events. Chubb donated the vehicles for the event, including a Tesla, Range Rover, SMART car and a late-model Honda. HURST Jaws of Life provided the tools and expert instructors.

Electric cars, hybrid cars and natural gas vehicles have fuel systems that pose dangers for first responders if need arises to “cut” the vehicle for rescue.

The F.R.E.E. program helps prepare local first responder teams to rescue accident victims from late-model vehicles. The program provides education and live demonstrations on working with high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around alternative fuel vehicles.

The growing popularity of high-voltage hybrid and electric vehicles and the many safety concerns surrounding these vehicles makes this program a necessity. Alternative fuel systems present different challenges when first responders arrive at the scene of an accident. Electric cars, hybrid cars and natural gas vehicles have fuel systems that pose dangers for first responders if need arises to “cut” the vehicle for rescue.

For more information on the NABC F.R.E.E. program, click here.

