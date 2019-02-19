Collision Industry Foundation Elects PPG’s Bryan Robinson as New Trustee

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced the election of Bryan Robinson, North American manager, National Accounts at PPG Industries, to the Board of Trustees.

Robinson has been in the collision repair industry for several decades. He has worked at PPG for over 25 years in various positions. PPG is a longtime supporter of philanthropic activities in the collision repair industry for organizations such as CIF.

“We are happy to have Bryan on board,” said Jordan Hendler, CIF trustee. “Among other strengths, his experience in strategic planning and being well-connected in the industry are a welcome add to CIF’s ability to assist collision professionals in need.”

“I look forward to contributing at CIF and carrying on the foundation’s initiatives throughout the coming years,” said Robinson. “The work they do for those in need in our industry is second to none. We have all seen firsthand what devastation looks like, and I am proud to be a part of an organization that helps its own in a time of crisis.”

The CIF is dedicated to raising, managing and donating funds to provide emergency relief to the collective repair community at large who have been impacted by natural disasters or other catastrophic events. For more information on CIF, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org.