Collision Vision Appoints New CEO

Collision Vision has announced the appointment of Dan Dent as its CEO, effective April 2, 2024.

Dent, renowned for his transformative leadership at Nissan, joins Collision Vision to steer the company into a new era of innovation and growth, focusing on developing a cutting-edge, collaborative SaaS marketplace. This initiative

aims to redefine the industry’s future, fostering unparalleled efficiency and connectivity among stakeholders.

“Software solutions are pivotal in advancing business and societal needs,” said Matthew McDonnell, founding member of Collision Vision. “However, it takes visionary leaders like Dan Dent to catalyze true industry-wide collaboration and

evolution.”

Dent emerges from an exceptional eight-year journey at Nissan, celebrated for his contributions that melded innovation, strategic foresight and a commitment to excellence. His tenure at Nissan and previously at Chrysler has been marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation, significantly enhancing the automotive repair landscape. His forward-thinking strategies and leadership have not only accelerated Nissan’s growth but also established new benchmarks in collision repair and automotive excellence.

Bringing a wealth of experience and a proven track record of transformative leadership, Dent is set to infuse Collision Vision’s strategy with new energy. His approach aims to disrupt the traditional OEM certification process, introducing mid-repair audits, comprehensive shop assets and tool management, alongside systematized real-world training. His leadership is anticipated to forge pathways to excellence, leveraging teamwork, shared goals and a deep commitment to customer and employee satisfaction.

As he embarks on this new chapter with Collision Vision, Dent’s focus will remain on innovation, specifically in the realms of technology and sustainable solutions.

“I am exhilarated to join the Collision Vision team and lead the company through its forthcoming phase of dynamic growth,” said Dent. “Collision Vision’s dedication to pioneering solutions and sustainability resonates deeply with my personal ethos. I look forward to harnessing our collective talents to catalyze significant, positive transformations within the automotive sector.”

Collision Vision is a cutting-edge SaaS company founded by industry veterans Matthew McDonnell, Andrew Suggs and Jimmy Lefler. Its platform serves as a central hub, seamlessly connecting all key players in the automotive industry. By offering innovative solutions tailored to the needs of manufacturers’ certification management, OE-certified collision centers, suppliers, equipment distributors and training providers, Collision Vision brings together a wealth of experience, expertise and passion for driving positive change in the automotive sector.

