CollisionPros to Celebrate Reopening After Devastating Camp Fire

CollisionPros, Inc., has announced that they will be celebrating the reopening of their Paradise, Calif., store following the Camp Fire with the gifting of a fully restored late-model vehicle to a local family recovering from the fire. The event will take place at noon on Sept. 10 at their Chico location and is sponsored by CSAA Insurance, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Maita Cars.

For the “Keys to the Future” car giveaway, Collision Pros worked closely with a locally based charity, Northern Valley Catholic Social Service, to determine criteria and manage the application process. Collision Pros’ own Paradise-based employees, who were also victims of the Camp Fire, then helped select the winner from a narrow pool of finalists.

The recipient is a single mother who now lives in Chico who sustained third-degree burns over 50% of her body and second-degree burns over 25% of her body and was put into an induced coma immediately after the fire. She was initially unidentified and was briefly on the deceased list. Due to the severity of her injuries, she is on a very slow road to recovery. Her burns have caused lifelong disabling injuries. She will receive a fully refurbished vehicle that will serve as reliable transportation to get to her many medical appointments with specialists at U.C. Davis in Sacramento.

Collision Pros, an MSO with five collision centers in Auburn, Chico, Woodland, Red Bluff and Paradise, was a generous employer for its team affected by the Camp Fire. They immediately set up a GoFundMe account, donated generously to it as a company and raised more than $50,000. Collision Pros also kept Paradise employees on the payroll while the business was rebuilt.