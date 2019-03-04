Body Shop Business
Products/Autel
ago

Communicate with New Chrysler Vehicles

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Atlas Copco Compressors Acquires Appleton Compressor Service & Supply

Time's Running Out to Enter the BodyShop Business Reader's Choice Contest!

CARSTAR’s Largest MSO Celebrates Grand Opening

Study: Who Will Control Autonomous Vehicle Data?

Communicate with New Chrysler Vehicles

GEICO Wins Appeal Case Against Body Shop Over Labor Rates

Caliber, Abra Finalize Merger

Casino Owner Wynn Sued for Pressuring Massachusetts Body Shop to End Lease

Penfund Announces $150 Million Investment in Caliber Collision Centers

PPG Expert Appointed to USA WorldSkills Team

Autel has introduced a new Chrysler 12+8 OBDII connector cable (part no. MSCHRY12+8) that will allow the MaxiSYS scan tool to communicate with new Chrysler vehicles.

Features and functions include:

  • Read/clear codes
  • Perform active tests
  • View generic and manufacturer live data
  • Perform TPMS OBDII relearn
  • Coding and adaptations with MaxiSYS tablet tools MS906BT+
  • ADAS calibrations (requires MaxiSYS ADAS software)

The 12+8 Adapter is used to bypass Chrysler’s Security Gateway Module (SGM) which limits an aftermarket scan tool to only reading DTCs and viewing data.

Adapter needed on:
20% of 2017 Chrysler products
50% of 2018 Chrysler products
90% of 2019 Chrysler products
100% by 2020

For more information, visit autel.com or call (855) 288-3587.

Show Full Article