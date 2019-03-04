Autel has introduced a new Chrysler 12+8 OBDII connector cable (part no. MSCHRY12+8) that will allow the MaxiSYS scan tool to communicate with new Chrysler vehicles.

Features and functions include:

Read/clear codes

Perform active tests

View generic and manufacturer live data

Perform TPMS OBDII relearn

Coding and adaptations with MaxiSYS tablet tools MS906BT+

ADAS calibrations (requires MaxiSYS ADAS software)

The 12+8 Adapter is used to bypass Chrysler’s Security Gateway Module (SGM) which limits an aftermarket scan tool to only reading DTCs and viewing data.

Adapter needed on:

20% of 2017 Chrysler products

50% of 2018 Chrysler products

90% of 2019 Chrysler products

100% by 2020

For more information, visit autel.com or call (855) 288-3587.