Communicate with New Chrysler Vehicles
Autel has introduced a new Chrysler 12+8 OBDII connector cable (part no. MSCHRY12+8) that will allow the MaxiSYS scan tool to communicate with new Chrysler vehicles.
Features and functions include:
- Read/clear codes
- Perform active tests
- View generic and manufacturer live data
- Perform TPMS OBDII relearn
- Coding and adaptations with MaxiSYS tablet tools MS906BT+
- ADAS calibrations (requires MaxiSYS ADAS software)
The 12+8 Adapter is used to bypass Chrysler’s Security Gateway Module (SGM) which limits an aftermarket scan tool to only reading DTCs and viewing data.
Adapter needed on:
20% of 2017 Chrysler products
50% of 2018 Chrysler products
90% of 2019 Chrysler products
100% by 2020
For more information, visit autel.com or call (855) 288-3587.