Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

Driven Brands is offering 38,000,000 shares of its common stocks, and the initial public offering price is expected to be between $17 and $20 per share.

Read more here.

Quality Collision Group Acquires Master Collision Group

Master Collision operates four shops in Minneapolis, Minn.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Announces Second Acquisition in California

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Schiro’s Collision Repair, with one location in Chatsworth, Calif., and one location in North Hollywood, Calif.

Read more here.

Service King Opens Two New Houston Locations

Service King Collision has opened two new locations in Houston, Texas, one in Spring and another in Fairbanks.

Read more here.