Consolidators Consolidator Report Consolidator news from the week of Feb. 8. ByBodyShop Business Staff Writers on February 11, 2021 CARSTAR Makes Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 List The Franchise 500 places CARSTAR 164th on the list and first among collision repair companies. Read more here. ProColor Collision Welcomes First Three New Shops in U.S. The first three shops – La Puente, Chino and Yucca Valley – are all located in Southern California. Read more here. In this article:consolidator report, Consolidators and MSOs Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires Nine Leading Repair Shops in Midwest Consolidators: Classic Collision Expands in Florida Consolidators: Service King Supports Local Communities with Vehicle, Monetary Donations in 2020 Consolidators: Consolidator Report