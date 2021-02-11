Connect with us

Consolidators

Consolidator Report

Consolidator news from the week of Feb. 8.
Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CARSTAR Makes Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 List

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Franchise 500 places CARSTAR 164th on the list and first among collision repair companies.

Read more here.

ProColor Collision Welcomes First Three New Shops in U.S.

The first three shops – La Puente, Chino and Yucca Valley – are all located in Southern California.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires Nine Leading Repair Shops in Midwest

Consolidators: Classic Collision Expands in Florida

Consolidators: Service King Supports Local Communities with Vehicle, Monetary Donations in 2020

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

Advertisement

on

Consolidator Report

on

CARSTAR Makes Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 List

on

ProColor Collision Welcomes First Three New Shops in U.S.

on

Consolidator Report
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Associations: Association News

News: Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions Enhances Transit Times

Products: SP Air Introduces New Short Reciprocating Air Saw
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Dent Fix Equipment

Dent Fix Equipment
Contact: Erik SpitznagelFax: 310-349-1191
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect