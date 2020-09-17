Consolidator Report

Fix Auto USA Expands Presence in Oregon

Fix Auto Clackamas is locally owned and operated by franchise partners Camille Eber and William Bray.

Read more here.

Service King Donates Two Vehicles Through NABC Recycled Rides

Service King has a longstanding partnership with Recycled Rides and has donated vehicles through the program for more than 10 years.

Read more here.

Illinois Body Shop Hosts NABC FREE Event

Crash Champions Collision Repair recently hosted a NABC FREE event where local first responders learned extrication techniques.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Roe Body Shop Opens in Kansas City

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Roe Body Shop located in Roeland Park, Kansas.

Read more here.