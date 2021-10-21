Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

According to an SEC filing, AutoNation will continue to operate 55 collision centers located from coast to coast.

Read more here.

Focus Advisors Facilitates Sale of Two CARSTAR MSO Operations

Focus Advisors, the leading M&A firm specializing in collision repair transactions, announced it recently represented two CARSTAR franchisees in the sale of their multi-shop collision operation.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Expands into South Florida

Crash Champions has acquired Auto Tech & Body, a leading South Florida collision repair center in Pompano Beach, Fla.

Read more here.

Fix Auto Sierra Vista Named March Taylor Award Winner

Store manager Richard O’Leary was honored with the March Taylor “Doing Things Right as a Shop Manager” award for his commitment to process, teamwork and performance.