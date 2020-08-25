COVID-19 Pandemic Highlights Value of Transportation Techs

The COVID-19 pandemic has shattered many preconceived notions about careers and technology, says the TechForce Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports students through their education into successful careers as professional technicians. In particular, demand for transportation technicians is surging as the government has declared transportation technicians to be essential workers.

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Robert Schonberner is a recipient of a TechForce scholarship he is using to study automotive tech and restoration this fall. However, many people, including students contemplating future options and individuals contemplating career changes, are unaware of the opportunities and the potential for success in transportation technology and repair. Often underestimated as “blue collar” or “grease monkey” jobs, transportation technicians are in fact high-tech “new collar” jobs that depend on computer skills and fluency with the latest in digital engineering. Transportation technicians are in high demand and critical to maintaining and restoring America’s economy during the pandemic and beyond. These skilled workers literally keep America rolling by ensuring that the trucks delivering food, medicine and other supplies get to their destinations as efficiently as possible, and that emergency responders’ vehicles transport them quickly and safely. In addition, many people are choosing to repair and maintain older vehicles instead of buying new ones, which adds to the demand for skilled transportation technicians.

Advertisement