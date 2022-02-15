Crash Champions Acquires American Auto Body in Montana

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has grown its presence in Montana through the acquisition of American Auto Body, a single shop located in Billings. This transaction follows the company’s entry into Big Sky Country through the acquisition of Raisin, a five-location shop with properties extending from Billings to the Greater Bozeman area.

“For over 35 years, the talented professionals at American Auto Body have demonstrated the highest levels of craftsmanship and customer care, making them an ideal addition to our new presence in Montana,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Through this acquisition, we are happy to provide another convenient location for top-tier collision repair and service. It is my pleasure to welcome American Auto Body to the Crash Champions family.”

Added American Auto Body Owner Todd Litton, “It is an exciting day to become part of the Crash Champions family — both because of the new opportunities it will create for our employees and the enhanced experience it will provide for our customers. Since opening our doors in 1985, we have made superior quality repairs and service a cornerstone of our organization, and Crash Champions operates with the same mentality. This milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team members, and I look forward to our next stage of growth under the Crash banner.”