 Crash Champions Acquires American Auto Body in Montana
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Crash Champions Acquires American Auto Body in Montana

on

MSO Recognized with Regional Maaco Cup

on

Crash Champions Acquires Sunnyside Collision in Greater Cleveland

on

ProColor Collision Welcomes New Director of Operations
Advertisement
Reasons Why Vehicle Calibrations Are Not Done (VIDEO)

Sunmight Abrasives Introduces Latest Products at SEMA (VIDEO)

Sunmight Abrasives unveils their latest products at the 2021 SEMA Show, including a new blue ceramic disc and dust extraction system.

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Turning Wrenches (VIDEO)

The Auto Pros visit Turning Wrenches European Auto Repair in Louisville, Ky. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

MORE POST

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

Trending Now

AirPro Diagnostics: Reasons Why Vehicle Calibrations Are Not Done (VIDEO)

Events: HD Repair Forum to Focus on Electric Vehicles and ADAS

News: ASE Education Foundation Thanks Industry Partners

Consolidators: MSO Recognized with Regional Maaco Cup

Current Issues

February 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Crash Champions Acquires American Auto Body in Montana

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has grown its presence in Montana through the acquisition of American Auto Body, a single shop located in Billings. This transaction follows the company’s entry into Big Sky Country through the acquisition of Raisin, a five-location shop with properties extending from Billings to the Greater Bozeman area.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“For over 35 years, the talented professionals at American Auto Body have demonstrated the highest levels of craftsmanship and customer care, making them an ideal addition to our new presence in Montana,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Through this acquisition, we are happy to provide another convenient location for top-tier collision repair and service. It is my pleasure to welcome American Auto Body to the Crash Champions family.”

Added American Auto Body Owner Todd Litton, “It is an exciting day to become part of the Crash Champions family — both because of the new opportunities it will create for our employees and the enhanced experience it will provide for our customers. Since opening our doors in 1985, we have made superior quality repairs and service a cornerstone of our organization, and Crash Champions operates with the same mentality. This milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team members, and I look forward to our next stage of growth under the Crash banner.”

Advertisement

For those collision repair companies interested in selling their business, visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: New Jersey Maaco Owner Recognized for Outstanding Performance

Consolidators: ABRA Brookings Opens in South Dakota

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Adds Two New Locations in Sacramento

Consolidators: ABRA Fort Collins Opens in Colorado

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business