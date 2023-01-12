 NOVUS Glass Welcomes New Mobile Franchise in Montana

NOVUS Glass Welcomes New Mobile Franchise in Montana

NOVUS Glass has announced the addition of NOVUS Glass of Bozeman, Mont.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

NOVUS Glass has announced the addition of NOVUS Glass of Bozeman, Mont.,  providing mobile auto glass services to the Greater Bozeman communities.

Rob Rinta’s (on left) inspiration to join the NOVUS Glass franchise stemmed from his drive to help the people of Montana.

NOVUS Glass of Bozeman offers reliable and convenient mobile auto glass services to drivers in the Greater Bozeman area. The services offered include windshield repair, auto glass replacement, ADAS services, headlight restoration, windshield wiper replacement and water repellant treatments.
 
Owner and Montana native Robert Rinta graduated from Montana State University with a business degree and has since spent more than a decade in the Montana National Guard. His inspiration to join the NOVUS Glass franchise stemmed from his drive to help the people of Montana.
 
“I have an entrepreneurial spirit that likes the challenges running your own business brings,” said Rinta. “I saw a need in our community for a wider range of services relating to windshield replacement and repair and knew NOVUS would help me bring that to Bozeman.”
 
With passion for the people of Bozeman, the core of Robert’s team keeps the Montana values ingrained in NOVUS Glass by providing good paying jobs to the community and mobile services to a location that would greatly benefit from it.  
 
“I think the fact that we are a mobile service provider makes all the difference in our customers lives,” Rinta said. “To not have to have a spouse, relative, friend or coworker shuttle you back and forth while trying to plan your day around getting your windshield repaired or replaced, we will come directly to them — no shuttling back and forth across town necessary.”
 
NOVUS Glass of Bozeman is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and Saturday by appointment only. Customers can book a mobile appointment and have the auto glass repairs done at their home or business for added convenience.
 
“We’re pleased to welcome Robert Rinta and the Bozeman team to the NOVUS Glass family,” said Scott Bridges, senior vice president of Fix Network USA. “Their commitment to offer high-quality glass repair and replacement services will benefit all NOVUS Glass customers in the Greater Bozeman area. We will continue to support their growth with our operations, management and marketing tools.”

For more information on NOVUS Glass, visit novusglass.com.

