 Crash Champions Acquires Metro Collision Repair in Kansas
Consolidators

Crash Champions Acquires Metro Collision Repair in Kansas

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has expanded its footprint in Kansas through the acquisition of Metro Collision Repair in Olathe. This transaction gives Crash Champions eight locations in the Sunflower State, and follows the company’s acquisition of All Angles Collision Repair last year.

Click Here to Read More
“Metro Collision has grown a strong customer following and earned a stellar reputation for its commitment to quality and excellence, making it a terrific addition to our footprint in Kansas,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Their talented personnel, high-quality facility and state-of-the-art equipment have helped them stand out from the pack, and I am thrilled that they are joining the Crash Champions family.”

Collision repairers interested in selling their business can visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more.

