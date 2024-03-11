Crash Champions Celebrates International Women’s Day

For the second consecutive year, Crash Champions are celebrating International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month by celebrating accomplished and inspirational women from across its organization.

The campaign, “We Are Crash Champions,” will share the first-person experiences of Crash Champions team members each week throughout the month of March. The videos can be viewed and shared by visiting the Crash Champions YouTube channel or social media pages.

“This is an important illustration of who we are at Crash Champions,” said Heidi Foster, senior vice president of West Operations for Crash Champions. “The collision repair industry provides so many opportunities for career growth and personal development. Sharing the stories of just a few of the strong women on our team is important for us to inspire the next generation of industry professionals.”

The series officially kicked off on March 1 and featured an anthem video on March 8 showcasing team members from both the 2023 and 2024 campaigns. The campaign in its entirety features stories of women in the roles of service advisor, painter, general manager and the Crash Champions Quick Reaction Force (QRF) training team.

Now in its second year, the We Are Crash Champions campaign aims not only to showcase individual stories of women from various positions in the collision repair industry, but also to inspire the next generation of industry talent.

For more information about the company or to find a career opportunity, visit crashchampions.com/careers.

Independent collision repair centers and owners interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the process.