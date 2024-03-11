 Crash Champions Celebrates International Women’s Day

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Crash Champions Celebrates International Women’s Day

The "We Are Crash Champions" campaign will share the first-person experiences of Crash Champions  team members each week throughout the month of March.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

For the second consecutive year, Crash Champions are celebrating International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month by celebrating accomplished and inspirational women from across its organization.

Related Articles

The campaign, “We Are Crash Champions,” will share the first-person experiences of Crash Champions team members each week throughout the month of March. The videos can be viewed and shared by visiting the Crash Champions YouTube channel or social media pages.

“This is an important illustration of who we are at Crash Champions,” said Heidi Foster, senior vice president of West Operations for Crash Champions. “The collision repair industry provides so many opportunities for career growth and personal development. Sharing the stories of just a few of the strong women on our team is important for us to inspire the next generation of industry professionals.”

The series officially kicked off on March 1 and featured an anthem video on March 8 showcasing team members from both the 2023 and 2024 campaigns. The campaign in its entirety features stories of women in the roles of service advisor, painter, general manager and the Crash Champions Quick Reaction Force (QRF) training team.

Now in its second year, the We Are Crash Champions campaign aims not only to showcase individual stories of women from various positions in the collision repair industry, but also to inspire the next generation of industry talent.

For more information about the company or to find a career opportunity, visit crashchampions.com/careers.

Independent collision repair centers and owners interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the process.

You May Also Like

Women of Jerry's Abra
Consolidators

ProColor Collision Welcomes First East Coast Shop

The new location in Greensboro, N.C., is owned and operated by Russ Morgan, who has spent more than 30 years in the collision repair industry.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Fix Network announced that the first ProColor Collision in North Carolina now serves the greater Greensboro area as part of ProColor Collision’s growing family of collision repair facilities in the U.S. The new location is owned and operated by Russ Morgan, who has spent more than 30 years in the collision repair industry.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
ProColor Collision Rialto Owner Adds New Location in Fontana, Calif.

Fix Network announced that Eddy Samawi, co-owner of ProColor Collision Rialto, has opened a second location in Fontana, Calif.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Donates Vehicle to U.S. Air Force Veteran

Crash Champions recently joined with the NABC, Allstate, and local non-profit partners to change the life of a deserving single father and U.S. Air Force veteran.

By Jason Stahl
Nebraska MSO Acquires Speidell Body Works

Eustis Body Shop has announced the addition of Speidell Body Works into its family of body shops throughout Nebraska.

By Jason Stahl
Auto Glass Now Builds National Brand

All-Star Glass, Horizon Auto Glass, A1 Auto Glass, Auto Glass Fitters and Discount Auto Glass have been rebranded and remodeled to Auto Glass Now’s brand identity.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Ladies Guide Maaco With Excellent Technical Skills, Strategic Leadership

The women of Maaco are painting vehicles, repairing dings and dents, restoring finishes, managing customer service and leading local businesses.

By Meagan Kusek
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Feb. 26.

By Jason Stahl
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Feb. 19.

By Jason Stahl
Exit Strategies: Personal Vision & Financial Planning

The most critical first step in an exit or transition plan is to develop a financial plan and personal vision of what your life will look like post-business.

By Matthew Di Francesco