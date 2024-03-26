 Crash Champions Continues Steady Expansion Across Idaho

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Hoffman Auto Body in Boise, Idaho.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Published:

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Hoffman Auto Body in Boise, Idaho. Hoffman Auto Body is located at 3977 W. State St. and will transition operations to Crash Champions effective immediately.

“We’re proud to continue quickly expanding the Crash Champions team across Idaho,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “The Hoffman Auto Body team has a proud tradition of serving the Boise community with reliable collision repair service, and this acquisition aligns seamlessly with our ongoing strategic growth plan across the market. We’re proud to welcome Hoffman Auto Body and its employees to the Crash Champions team.”

After the successful acquisition of Addison Collision Repair in Twin Falls, Idaho on March 25, Crash Champions now operates 10 repair centers across Idaho and a total of more than 625 locations in 37 states.

“This is a proud step forward for our team and longtime local customers,” said Chad Roberts, owner of Hoffman Auto Body. “We’re proud of our legacy in this community. Meanwhile, joining a founder-led MSO like Crash Champions ensures a best-in-class experience for our customers as well as unmatched career opportunities for our team members.” 

Crash Champions is always looking for talented collision repair technicians to join the team. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/careers today to learn more about opportunities in Washington and across the country.

Independent collision repair centers and owners interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the acquisition process and opportunities available.

Fix Network Appoints New Global VP of Strategic Operations

Nick Spiers will oversee and coordinate the strategic planning and execution of global operational initiatives for Fix Network and its family of brands.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Acquires Performance Collision Centers

Crash Champions has acquired Performance Collision Centers and its nine locations across Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia.

By Jason Stahl
Classic Collision Licenses Mitchell Cloud Estimating

The multi-site operator’s nearly 300 U.S. facilities can now leverage Mitchell’s technology to support its delivery of proper, safe and efficient collision repairs.

By Jason Stahl
ProColor Collision Welcomes First East Coast Shop

The new location in Greensboro, N.C., is owned and operated by Russ Morgan, who has spent more than 30 years in the collision repair industry.

By Jason Stahl

