Crash Champions Continues Steady Expansion Across Idaho

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Hoffman Auto Body in Boise, Idaho. Hoffman Auto Body is located at 3977 W. State St. and will transition operations to Crash Champions effective immediately.

“We’re proud to continue quickly expanding the Crash Champions team across Idaho,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “The Hoffman Auto Body team has a proud tradition of serving the Boise community with reliable collision repair service, and this acquisition aligns seamlessly with our ongoing strategic growth plan across the market. We’re proud to welcome Hoffman Auto Body and its employees to the Crash Champions team.”

After the successful acquisition of Addison Collision Repair in Twin Falls, Idaho on March 25, Crash Champions now operates 10 repair centers across Idaho and a total of more than 625 locations in 37 states.

“This is a proud step forward for our team and longtime local customers,” said Chad Roberts, owner of Hoffman Auto Body. “We’re proud of our legacy in this community. Meanwhile, joining a founder-led MSO like Crash Champions ensures a best-in-class experience for our customers as well as unmatched career opportunities for our team members.”

