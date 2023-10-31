Crash Champions Expands in Florida

Crash Champions has announced the opening of a new collision repair center serving customers in the greater Tampa area.

The 21,000-square-foot repair center is located in Valrico, Fla., and officially opened to customers on Oct. 23, 2023.

“This state-of-the-art repair center is another proud step forward in our mission to provide Florida residents and the Tampa area with high-quality, trusted repair service,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “We look forward to earning the trust of new customers in the Valrico area by delivering a consistent, best-in-class experience.”

Crash Champions now boasts a lineup of 52 repair centers across the Sunshine State and an overall network of more than 600 locations in 37 states and Washington D.C.

Industry professionals and certified collision repair technicians interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to learn more about available career opportunities by visiting crashchampions.com/careers.

Independent collision repair center owners interested in joining the Crash Champions network through the acquisition process, are encouraged to inquire with the organization by visiting crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop.