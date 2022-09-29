 Crash Champions Expands in South Carolina
Crash Champions Expands in South Carolina

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions announced it has acquired Louie & Son’s Body Shop, a single repair center in Charleston, S.C.

“We are excited to once again expand the Crash Champions team across South Carolina,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “With its state-of-the-art facility and dedication to best-in-class customer service, the team at Louie & Son’s has served customers in the low country community for over 50 years. We look forward to continuing that tradition together under the Crash Champions brand.”

Crash Champions now operates three South Carolina locations as part of its overall network of 570 collision repair centers in 35 states and Washington D.C.

“At Louie & Son’s, the key to our success has been making the customer our number-one priority while offering quality collision repair service,” said Louie Garvin, owner of Louie & Son’s Body Shop. “In Crash Champions, we have found a partner that shares our dedication to providing compassionate customer service and high-quality workmanship. Our future looks bright as part of the Crash Champions growing national team, and we are proud to represent their expansion across the South Carolina market.”

Collision repairers interested in selling their businesses should crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more.  

