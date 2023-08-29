 Crash Champions Names Eric Pitt as Chief Financial Officer

Crash Champions Names Eric Pitt as Chief Financial Officer

Crash Champions announced that Eric Pitt has joined the executive leadership team as chief financial officer.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions announced that Eric Pitt has joined the executive leadership team as chief financial officer.

Pitt joins the Crash Champions executive leadership team after previously serving as CFO at HGreg, a major independent automotive dealer with locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“This is a tremendous addition to the leadership team during an exciting period of growth,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “As we continue to expand across the United States, Eric’s demonstrated ability to lead teams and drive strategic growth will be a tremendous asset. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Crash Champions executive team.”

Pitt joins Crash Champions at a time of significant growth, having added more than 400 repair centers to its network since the start of 2022. Crash Champions operates more than 600 locations across 36 states and Washington D.C.

“I am excited to join a dynamic organization with a clear vision to make a positive impact in the industry,” said Pitt. “Crash Champions has a strong brand, an experienced operations team and a platform to continue driving growth in the near and long term. I am honored to join Matt and his leadership team and look forward to contributing to the organization’s success.”

Throughout his career, Pitt has overseen large-scale accounting and finance teams that have supported the acquisition and integration of more than 150 automotive dealerships accounting for north of $15 billion in revenue.

Prior to his role with HGreg, Pitt worked at Lithia Motors, Inc., a publicly traded Fortune 500 company, as vice president of investor relations and treasurer. In this role, he was a primary point of contact with external investors and analysts, while also providing oversight to the corporate finance, treasury and financial shared services functions of the organization.

Pitt is a licensed CPA and holds a B.S. in business administration as well as an MBA from Southern Oregon University.

