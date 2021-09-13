Connect with us

Empire Auto Parts Expands in Georgia

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Empire Auto Parts, a leading distributor of top-quality aftermarket collision parts for repair shops, has announced the opening of their fifth distribution center and second location in Georgia. Empire now operates 23 locations in 16 contiguous states.

Empire Auto Parts has a proven track record in the auto body parts industry since its founding in 1985. Empire offers broad part availability, top-quality brands, and fast deliveries processed by friendly and knowledgeable staff members. With its own proprietary technologies and integrations with third-party software estimation companies, Empire provides a better buying experience for collision repair shops.

“It’s an exciting time for our whole team,” said Randall Bollander, corporate sales manager. “We planned for months to get the new facility ready for distribution, and we believe the local collision center community will welcome our exceptional service and quality levels. This new Atlanta distribution center, combined with our existing warehouse in Charlotte, will enhance part availability throughout the southeast.”

Collision repair shops can contact Empire in Atlanta by calling (800) 219-0828. They can order and return parts online at empireautoparts.com.

