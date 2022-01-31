Video: The Importance of Measuring Today’s Vehicles (VIDEO)
News
CREF Launches Automotive Design Contest
The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced it has launched a new “Art Meets Automotive Design-and-Create Competition” where career and technical students could win $500.
Open to all career tech students, the contest offers a chance to showcase students’ creativity by designing and creating a project using their favorite skillset: painting, sculpting, welding or a combination of them all.
“The Collision Repair Education Foundation is excited to feature the creativity of talented career tech students,” said Melissa Marscin, director of operations and administration for CREF. “We can’t wait to see what you come up with and submit. We encourage creativity! If you’re not a career tech student, you may know one. Encourage students to showcase their talents — and when the voting opens later in the year, we hope the entire industry will check out what ideas these talented young people bring to life as they tell us what inspires them.”
Contest entrants will compete in one of four categories. Refinishing students will paint a mini-hood, while body and refinish competitors will design a bowling pin. The Art Meets Automotive contest includes two open-ended categories: welding and creative. The competition is open to individual students (no teams).
‘To participate, submit your hand-drawn or digital design, along with a completed registration form, by Feb. 28, 2022. Selected designs will be notified in March; all selected entries must be created and shipped to CREF by Aug. 30. Judging will occur in the fall of 2022 on social media and at SEMA 2022, where winners will be announced. One winner in each category will receive a prize valued at $500.
Submission requirements and other registration information can be found here.
Industry members interested in getting involved and supporting CREF’s efforts to assist secondary and post-secondary collision repair training programs should contact Brandon Eckenrode, managing director, at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected]. Monetary donations can be made online.