CREF Selected for LKQ Holiday Vote Fundraiser

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) was selected as one of the 10 participation charities in the LKQ Cares Holiday Vote fundraiser for this year.

Each of the 10 charities automatically receives $50,000 from the LKQ Community Foundation. However, there is an additional $500,000 available for donation to these charities. From Giving Tuesday until Friday, Dec. 8, there will be an online voting period for any individual across the globe to vote online (1 vote per day, per device) for these 10 charities. The percentage of vote the charity receives determines the percentage of the $500,000 that will be donated to them. If CREF receives 50% of the online vote, CREF would receive an additional $250,000 donation.

The other deserving charities include American Cancer Foundation, Make-A-Wish and SkillsUSA, just to name a few. However, CREF is the only collision industry exclusive charity participating.

It takes less than a minute to vote. Here’s how:

  1. Follow this link to the LKQ Holiday Cares voting page
  2. Select CREF as your chosen organization
  3. Confirm your vote
  4. Vote once per day, every day, per device from now until Dec. 8

