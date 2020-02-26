Connect with us

DEG Welcomes WMABA as Silver Level Sponsor

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG) announced that the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) has become its newest silver level sponsor.

“We are excited to have WMABA sponsor the DEG and help keep the resource available free to the collision repair industry,” said Danny Gredinberg, administrator of the DEG.

DEG users have the ability to help fix omitted and inaccurate information found in the estimating programs through inquiry submissions. The database can also be utilized to verify and document necessary operations that have been addressed by other users, which are also confirmed by the information provider.

“We want to show our support to the DEG and provide additional value to our WMABA members,” said Jordan Hendler, executive director of WMABA. “We enjoy having DEG participate in our COLLISION PREP courses offered at the NORTHEAST trade show. Our attendees find great value in DEG presentations offered by Danny Gredinberg of the DEG.”

Hendler added that WMABA “encourages all SCRS affiliates to donate and fund the DEG to provide this as a free resource to the industry.”

DEG is funded by member dollars from the Society of Collision Repair Specialist and the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers, as well as corporate sponsorships from groups such as PPG, Collision Advice, ASA, Spanesi Americas, ALLDATA and now WMABA.

For more information on the DEG, visit degweb.org or email [email protected].

DEG Welcomes WMABA as Silver Level Sponsor

