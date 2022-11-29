 Dave Luehr to Host "Crushing It in Collision in 2023" Event
Dave Luehr to Host "Crushing It in Collision in 2023" Event

News

Dave Luehr to Host “Crushing It in Collision in 2023” Event

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Dave Luehr’s Elite Body Shop Solutions has announced a special 90-minute free Elite training event, “Crushing It in Collision 2023”, taking place Thursday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. CDT. This free workshop will be taught by Dave Luehr, collision industry consultant and author of “The Secrets of America’s Greatest Body Shops.”

As the year comes to an end, savvy business owners are thinking ahead to their goals and what they want to accomplish in 2023. Luehr challenges collision owners to go beyond the standard S.M.A.R.T. goals and envision what they truly want from their business.

“The first step to success is knowing the desired destination,” said Luehr. “’Crushing It in Collision 2023′ is about helping collision repairers develop a strategy for their next steps to get from where they are now to where they want to be by the end of next year.”

For some, success means financial growth. For others, it means being able to step back a bit because their team has things under control or opening a new location/ADAS business. Whether it’s time to start building an exit strategy or plan a worry-free vacation on a tropical island, Luehr will help business leaders move forward to not only know what they want but also how to get there.

Key takeaways from this special 90-minute event will include:

  • Understanding which financial “prosperity” metrics to look at daily
  • What is standing in the way of finding and retaining the best employees
  • How to make customers the best source for organic business growth
  • What operational systems allow business owners find the freedom they seek

To register, click here. Those who are unable to attend the live event are still encouraged to register; a link to the replay will be sent out a few hours after the training concludes.

For more information about Elite Body Shop Solutions, visit elitebodyshopsolutions.com.

