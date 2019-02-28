Body Shop Business
Precise Tabs for Precision Pulls in the Smallest and Deepest Creases

Keco Tabs has announced the release of the most precise tabs in the Centipede Crease Tab lineup that allow for precision pulls in the smallest and deepest creases. The neck width is much thinner than the original Centipede tabs, which allows technicians the ability to pull deeper creases with added precision. The tabs feature four sizes: 7 mm, 11 mm, 15 mm and 19 mm. The thin, smooth face allows the glue to adhere for the strongest possible pull and hold. The flexible blue material formula allows for a solid pull and vibration-absorbing hold. The extremely strong and rigid ice material formula allows for incredible pull strength and maximum energy transfer. For more information, click here.

