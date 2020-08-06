Since the SEMA Show has been canceled and Dent Fix Equipment can’t meet old friends, make new ones and share their success stories, the company wants to do the next best thing: ask customers to post stories via Dent Fix’s Facebook or Instagram pages about how Dent Fix equipment has made an impact in their career.

Some examples of what Dent Fix is looking for include:

First time you were introduced to the brand

Longest amount of time you’ve owned a piece of Dent Fix equipment

Best moments using Dent Fix tools and equipment

Family members who have carried on the Dent Fix tradition

All the pieces of Dent Fix equipment in your tool box arsenal

The “moneymakers”

Share your stories on Facebook and Instagram, and be sure to tag @dentfixequipment on your post.

Dent Fix will post their favorites and provide a gift pack for the story that makes them smile the most.