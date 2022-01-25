 Dent Wizard Announces Staff Promotion
News

Dent Wizard Announces Staff Promotion

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Dent Wizard International, the largest provider of vehicle reconditioning services in North America, announced that it recently promoted Cory Lyda to vice president of operations. The promotion was effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Cory Lyda, Dent Wizard’s new vice president of operations

In his new role, Lyda will serve primarily as the field liaison for the corporation and oversee product-related initiatives. He will continue his role in managing Dent Wizard’s key services, a growing segment of the company’s business. Lyda joined Dent Wizard in 2010 as an interiors repair tech and was promoted to a variety of roles including market manager, district manager and regional operations director in the Mid-Atlantic region.

“Cory’s broad knowledge and customer focus has earned him the reputation of a true and committed leader,” said Mike Black, CEO of Dent Wizard. “He is the personification of the Dent Wizard spirit. I could not be more excited about Cory’s future in his new role.”

