DeVilbiss Awarded Global Media Award at 2023 SEMA Show

DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing announced that it was recognized with a 2023 Global Media Award at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas for its Trisk | DeVilbiss Tru-Cure Infrared Curing Unit.

“We are pleased to receive the award and thank the esteemed panel of judges for recognizing our product and awarding this prestigious award,” said Judy Lietzke, marketing director, Americas States. “This award confirms our belief that the Tru-Cure Infrared unit has potential in emerging International markets.”

The SEMA Global Media Awards (GMA) Program recognizes those companies that manufacture specialty equipment products and accessories that would have mass appeal to consumers in countries outside the U.S. This year’s program included about 11 judges from seven countries. Each judge carefully reviewed and evaluated nearly 2,000 product entries at the SEMA Show before selecting the products they felt would resonate and appeal most to consumers in their home countries.

