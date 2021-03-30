Connect with us

Diamond Standard Announces New Website

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Diamond Standard Parts, LLC has announced the release of its new updated website, diamondstandardparts.com. This complete redesign modernizes and streamlines the customer’s access to important resources focusing on part categories, manufacturing processes and testing procedures.

This includes how to identify a Diamond Standard part and what separates the company in a field of alternative structural parts. Diamond Standard’s commitment to “one quality manufacturing” ensures they use only the highest quality materials and do not offer a dual line of non-certified, substandard parts. Diamond Standard parts are designed, manufactured and certified to perform in the same manner in a collision as the parts they replace.
 
Features of the new site include:

  • A detailed look into the parts Diamond Standard produces, including materials, third-party comparative testing and state-of-the-art manufacturing procedures
  • How to identify a Diamond Standard part
  • Informative manufacturing videos that show the processes Diamond Standard uses, including roll forming, hot stamping, etc.
  • Test videos highlighting Diamond Standard’s comparative testing to the OE counterpart
  • Link to UnSubparts.com part finder, a source to every vehicle application Diamond Standard covers

For more information, visit diamondstandardparts.com.

