Don’t Forget to Register for ASA’s Technology & Telematics Forum

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that registration is still open for the 6th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum on Sept. 12 in Troy, Mich.

Automakers and others are transforming the automotive industry with new vehicle technologies. As motor vehicle technology becomes increasingly sophisticated, it is crucial that automotive repair shops have the latest in vehicle technology trends, data access policy and interact with top industry policy makers.

ASA, in conjunction with the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, is providing shops an incredible learning opportunity focusing on the latest trends with the Technology & Telematics Forum.

The “What’s Next” forum will include speakers from major automakers, insurers, the automotive aftermarket, Mitchell 1, Turo, asTech, Mobile Auto Solutions and other industry leaders.

“The forum will have speakers on the latest trends in automotive technology, data access and cybersecurity,” said Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C. representative. “If you own a mechanical or collision repair facility, you and your team will want to attend this forum!”

Other panel discussions being held will cover:

What’s at stake for me with these new technologies?

What’s new and what should I be preparing for?

Data access and cybersecurity solutions

Kicking off the forum will be Debra Bezzina, who has over 30 years of experience in the automotive industry and has worked for both GM and Ford. Currently, she is the Connected Working Group lead for Mcity and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s managing director of the Center for Connected and Automated Transportation at the University of Michigan.

To register for the Technology & Telematics Forum, click here.