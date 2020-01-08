Connect with us

Dynabrade Introduces New Line of Nitro Series Air Power Tools

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Dynabrade, Inc., has introduced a new Nitro Series line of air power tools, including the Nitrofile abrasive belt tool ideal for grinding in hard-to-reach areas and a series of die grinders and disc sanders for fast weld and stock removal, including heavy deburring.

Also included in the line is the Nitrozip, a surface preparation tool ideal for removing decals and pinstriping without damaging paint. There is also a reciprocating saw and long neck cut-off wheel tool for cutting away metal, fiberglass and other materials. A series of polishers for buffing and polishing operations is also available.

For more information, call (716) 631-0100 or visit dynabrade.com.

