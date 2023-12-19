 English Color Joins Wesco Group

English Color Joins Wesco Group

Wesco Group, a leading paint, body and equipment distributor in the U.S. and Canada, announced that English Color and Supply has joined the Wesco team.

English Color and Supply was founded by Bob English in 1946. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, English Color has grown into a premier distributor with 76 locations serving the central U.S. Robert Burns has joined Wesco as a principal partner and will continue to lead the group in the central U.S.

“The entire English Color team is excited to be part of the Wesco Group,” said Burns. “Like the other members of the group, English Color has been dedicated to providing the ultimate solutions for our customers with the best and most dedicated employees in the industry. It is like Cinderella’s slipper, it’s a perfect fit.”

Added Wesco Group CEO Lloyd White, “The union brings together two industry leaders with complementary strengths and a shared vision which will benefit our customers, employees and vendors alike. This reinforces our commitment to the industry and sets the stage for continued excellence on a national level. This is a great opportunity for both organizations, and we look forward to our future together.”

The combined Wesco Group, which includes Wesco, Color Compass, Kemperle and English Color, is one of the largest privately held PBE distributors in North America servicing customers from 221 stores, 20 distribution centers, 15 equipment divisions and 12 training centers.

